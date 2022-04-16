TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his…

Lady seeks advice on how to end engagement with fiancé as she meets new man who means the world to her

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

After meeting a new man who meant the world to her, a young lady in a dilemma seeks counsel on how to end her engagement to her fiance.

In a conversation with a relationship counselor, the troubled woman reveals how her fiance irritates her in every way.

To add to her claim, she met a doctor who is the epitome of her dream come true and all she desired in a spouse.

READ ALSO

Woman seeks advice over husband’s shocking response on…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that…

Read the full narration below …

“Please keep me anonymous. I am a girl of 27 from d eastern part of Nigeria. Am quite good-looking though a plus size.

I got engaged to a guy who hails from my town about 7months ago, i thought I liked him enough to settle down with him but right now I resent everything about him.

Once he calls me, I get upset….i don’t even look forward to hearing from him. I regret this decision of mine. I feel like giving him back his ring. I met this amazing guy who is a Dr. at your dating site.

I joined early this year, after my bestie told me things about the page. This medical doctor has been Everything I ever wanted in a man. we always spend time together though I have never told him about d engagement,i only told him he is my ex because I feel like telling him d truth will make me lose him,this is because he keeps me quite happy and supports my every step.

Now, my supposed fiancé will be back in d country by April ending and I do not know what to do with this new guy. I know I have been selfish but I still do not want to lose my new guy as he has been a source of strength and Inspiration.

I have tried to break up with my supposed fiance since we have not even started marriage processes but my friends are telling me to look well before I make any decision.

They love my doctor friend too. They even call me lucky. It just looks like I was jazzed because I can’t still believe I accepted the said guy…. PIs I need help. Post this and let me hear other people’s advice..”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting her husband’s…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with Korra Obidi

Nigerian man breaks silence after fiancée called off their wedding; denies…

Man narrates his experience with female passenger

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s breakup with ASAP Rocky

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady seeks advice on how to end engagement with fiancé as she meets new man who…

Doctor said I can still be a mother despite my overuse of postinor – Slay queen,…

Young men confront lady for receiving N10k as transport fare and not showing up…

Lady dumps husband who sponsored her trip to Dubai and relocates to UK

“Angel and sense are two different thing” – Reality star lambasted for…

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions as he acquires land in Ibadan

I’m never coming to your house again – Mr Macaroni calls out Falz as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More