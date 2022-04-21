TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie…

Lady set to marry man who always humiliates her because she solely depends on him

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user has narrated how a lady is currently ignoring all red flags and is getting set to tie the knot with her “abusive” fiancé.

In her tweet, which has sparked controversy on social media, the Twitter user identified as Vicki Sparkle claimed that the lady in question is bent on marrying her partner, who has a history of humiliating her at the slightest provocation since she is completely reliant on him.

According to her, the lady recently opened up to her that every time she and her husband-to-be have a heated argument, he always threatens to collect the proposal ring, clothes, and phone he got her.

READ ALSO

“My love was not meant for one woman” – Man who’s…

Man finds out that his fiancee is getting married to someone…

Vicki said she advised the lady to leave the man, get a job, and work on being financially independent, but she ignored her advice and continued with their marriage plans.

“This babe called me on Sunday crying. Saying every time she and her man have an heated argument, he always threatens to collect the proposal ring, phone he got her and some clothes he got her. I told her to leave the guy and focus on getting a job as all this shit happened bcos she depends entirely on the guy.

“She said, “Okay, I think that’s the best thing, I’m tired of being humiliated at every turn. Well, they’ve reconciled for the umpteenth time and they are moving forward with the wedding plans I wish them both good luck! tying the knot with her lover despite all warning signs.” Vicki tweeted.

See her post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady set to marry man who always humiliates her because she solely depends on…

Nigerian lady calls out her male cousins over alleged domestic violence

Businesswoman accused of snatching her employee’s fiancé, shares her side of the…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More