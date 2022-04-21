Lady stripped of belongings by boyfriend breaks down in tears as she narrates side of story (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady recounts her side of the story after her alleged boyfriend took her of her wig, phone, and jacket in a viral video.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a woman being embarrassed in a restaurant with her friend and her alleged new lover.

In response to the video, the lady described how she dumped the guy after six years of marriage due to domestic abuse.

She went on to say that the resentment started when she refused to accept the boyfriend’s call after he demanded that he repay every item he had ever bought her.

