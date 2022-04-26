Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for N20,000

Gloria Ogo, a young Nigerian lady, sold the shares she purchased more than a decade ago with no appreciation in value.

She revealed in a Facebook post on Monday that the shares were purchased for N22,300 in 2007, at a period when Bitcoin , a decentralized digital currency, was worth less than a dollar.

She sold it for N20,000 15 years later, in 2022, indicating that there was no major return on investment.

The lady presented a receipt for the purchase of bank shares in 2007, noting that she only received N6k prior to the sale.

Her words:

“I bought Access Bank shares in 2007 for 22,300. “Sold it today, 15 years later, for 20k. “Nigeria really happened to my shares.”

Reacting,

Emiko Roy; How I wish, it was 23k Worth of BTC you bought in 2007😱😱😱

Joseph Nkeanyichukwu; Corruption happened to it

Engr Dennison DennIs; Imagine it in BTC

Chika Moses Chris-Achinihu; Same with me, mine even worse. Bought 2005 from a Bank. after it was acquired and made ordinary shares of 5 units as 1 units. My 50 units turned 10 units. Access acquired Intercontinental, and turned the 10 units to 2 units.

Nuga Temitayo Olanrewaju; A guided and well informed investment in property would never give you such result…

