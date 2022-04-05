Lady’s “pantless” photoshoot leaves netizens puzzled (See photos)

A photoshoot in which a woman posed in her panties went viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens puzzled.

The finished photos from a lady’s photoshoot session were shared to the internet, and the content has perplexed many netizens.

The lady, who wore a yellow blouse and skirt with a black bralette, positioned with her panties slightly below her thighs in what looks to be an unusual approach to snap shots.

Her distinctive way of snapping photos has astounded a few netizens who have stumbled across her photos, pondering what the essence of her pose is — some were not shocked because they had previously stated in their minds that her gender will never cease to amaze them.

See more of her photos below;