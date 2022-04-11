Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband arrested for suspected culpable homicide

The FCT police command has arrested the husband of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Mr Nwachukwu was apprehended by personnel from the Lugbe police division on April 10 after the late singer’s brother reported a suspected homicide to the authorities. This comes amid allegations that he has repeatedly abused the singer at home.

According to some of her close friends and colleagues, the late singer was put on life support after her spouse kicked her in the chest during a recent attack.

Sunny Pee, the late singer’s music producer, said that Osinachi’s spouse took all of her earnings from her songs and stage performances, leaving her bankrupt.

The arrest was confirmed by the police, who also noted that the investigation is still ongoing.