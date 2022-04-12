TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu‘s husband, Peter has debunked reports that he had a hand in the untimely demise of his wife.

Speaking from police custody, Peter refuted the assault allegations levelled against him as he claimed his late wife had been ill since November last year.

Osinachi Nwachukwu
He said he first took her to Federal Medical Center (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General hospital, and then to National hospital, where she finally died. He, however, failed to disclose the nature of her illness.

Mr Nwachukwu was handcuffed and escorted into the police van stationed in front of the Lugbe police station in Abuja at about 11a.m on Monday, April 11, 2021.

The police said they were driving him to their house to provide evidence of the hospitals he claimed to have taken his deceased wife to for treatment.

While the police awaits the autopsy test results, Mr Nwachukwu has been transferred to the force headquarters in Abuja for further interrogations.

