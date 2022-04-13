Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother finally breaks silence

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother has finally spoken up following the death of her daughter, Osinachi to alleged domestic violence.

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, the grieving mother narrated everything she knows about the deceased artiste before her sudden death.

Osinachi’s mum said,

“When Osinachi gave birth, her husband did not inform me. It was even after eight (8) years I saw her again.” The mother stressed the fact that she missed doing the traditional ‘omuguo’ for her first two grandchildren because of the kind of husband her daughter married.

She said, “it will have been better if Osinachi did not marry in the first place because I don’t understand the kind of union she found herself.”

The mother again revealed that if not for the intervention of Pastor Paul Enenche’s wife, Mrs Becky, she might not even set her eyes on her daughter at all after marriage.

She said the first time she visited the deceased, she roughly spent a month there before her husband sent her away.

As we speak, law enforcement officers attached to Abuja’s capital have confirmed the arrest of the principal suspect (Osinachi’s husband).

