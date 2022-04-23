Laycon takes Nengi out for date night [Watch video]

Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown, went on a date with his colleague and friend Rebecca ‘Nengi‘ Hampson.

He paid her a visit at her home and had several in-house interaction sessions with her before they both left.

Before calling it a night, the reality TV stars visited a variety of places in Lagos where they had a good time.

Laycon made fun of her dismissal of a police officer who stopped them on their way to one of the venues.

In addition, after arriving at a relaxation, the rapper hyped the ex-beauty queen who strolled out wearing only braids.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Following the death of the king, the Chief of Oyo has stated that all eighteen wives of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, are now available to any suitor.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, reportedly died today, April 23rd, 2022, at the age of 83, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.