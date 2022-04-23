TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

Laycon takes Nengi out for date night [Watch video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown, went on a date with his colleague and friend Rebecca ‘Nengi‘ Hampson.

He paid her a visit at her home and had several in-house interaction sessions with her before they both left.

Before calling it a night, the reality TV stars visited a variety of places in Lagos where they had a good time.

READ ALSO

Twitter lady says she can’t lower her standards to date…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few…

Laycon made fun of her dismissal of a police officer who stopped them on their way to one of the venues.

In addition, after arriving at a relaxation, the rapper hyped the ex-beauty queen who strolled out wearing only braids.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Following the death of the king, the Chief of Oyo has stated that all eighteen wives of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, are now available to any suitor.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, reportedly died today, April 23rd, 2022, at the age of 83, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon takes Nengi out for date night [Watch video]

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face…

”It’s like I bought fake egusi” – Lady laments as her boyfriend tried to see the…

Frustrated Yahoo boy set to return to his tipper work after failing to cashout…

“I am conquering my fears” – Ini Edo eulogizes self as she turns 40

Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More