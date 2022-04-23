TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has reacted after being called out by actress Caroline Danjuma for allegedly ruining her marriage.

Caroline had taken to Instagram to Instagram to accuse the blogger of ruining her marriage by spearheading fake news about her life and how she claimed her daughter did not belong to her husband.

“Part of the reason why my marriage broke was because of Linda. I reached out to her she didn’t care. I handed her court papers, she didn’t care.

Linda lied about my age, I reached out to her, Linda wrote that my daughter was for another man, I reached out to her, she didn’t care and you sit there to defend your family.

I have family too, I have children that look up to me, I have people that fight for me. Don’t sit down there and tell me u want to slap me when your sister wrote about daughter.

My daughter has 2 f*cking holes in her hearts, did you know how I coped with that? Do you think I am happy to be divorced. From the moment I got married, Linda was in my bu*t, I didn’t snatch my husband from your sister.

I love your sister so much and I respect her so much. I don’t know why she hates me. If you say you want to slap me for my sister, I will kill you. I got married for love and not money and I loved my husband and even till today,” Caroline Danjuma wrote.

Reacting to the accusations, Linda Ikeji cleared her name as she stated affirmatively that not once has she made any publication about the actress or her marriage.

