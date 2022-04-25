“Make Chioma no see this comment o” – Nigerians react to Davido’s comment about Sophia Momodu (Screenshot)

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has sparked reactions with his comment on his babymama, Sophia Momodu’s post.

Sophia Momodu had taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself rocking a native outfit.

Reacting to the adorable photo, Davido took to the comment section of her post to make it clear that his money is showing.

“My money dey show”, Davido wrote.

His comment has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they share their opinions about the incident.

While some claimed that Davido still has feelings for his babymama, Sophia, others are insisting that the comment might not be cool to his other babymama, Chioma Rowland.

Annie Mimi wrote,

“Make Chioma no see the comment o”.

Tosexy wrote,

“Na to pepper Chioma. Davido is a bad guy”.