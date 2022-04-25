TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has sparked reactions with his comment on his babymama, Sophia Momodu’s post.

Sophia Momodu had taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself rocking a native outfit.

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced…

Reacting to the adorable photo, Davido took to the comment section of her post to make it clear that his money is showing.

“My money dey show”, Davido wrote.

His comment has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they share their opinions about the incident.

While some claimed that Davido still has feelings for his babymama, Sophia, others are insisting that the comment might not be cool to his other babymama, Chioma Rowland.

Annie Mimi wrote,
“Make Chioma no see the comment o”.

Tosexy wrote,
“Na to pepper Chioma. Davido is a bad guy”.

