Man beats pregnant wife to stupor over failure to prepare Ramadan meal

Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, has confirmed an incident in Ogbere housing estate, Ibadan on Tuesday morning, in which a middle-aged man, Taofeek Gbolagade, beat his pregnant wife (name withheld) to a stupor over her refusal to prepare a Ramadan meal for him.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at their residence, the police said, adding that an investigation had begun and that updates would be provided as soon as possible.
An eyewitness said:
“This man always beats his wife over any little misunderstanding they have. I was able to record today’s event. He is a Muslim so I think they had an argument over Sahur.
“This man didn’t mind that she was pregnant with his second child and started pouncing on her. She wailed for hours before she was able to flee to her parents’ house. Gbolagade has flown his house after being declared wanted by the security personnel.”
