TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he gave her for her mum’s ‘hospital bill’

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man is distraught after catching his fiancée at a nightclub with another man, spending the N500k he gave her for her mother’s hospital fees.

The man had been looking after the lady while he was in Turkey, according to sources.
When he arrived in Nigeria, she informed him that her mother was ill, and he sent her N500k to cover hospital expenses.

He also gave her his car to drive there; he tried contacting her after a few moments but she didn’t pick up. He decided to track down his car, only to discover it in a nightclub.

READ ALSO

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him…

Man narrates experience after sleeping with a witch

When she came out with another guy, he waited outside for her and confronted her.

Watch the video below to learn more;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid FC and 30BG fans clash over alleged collaboration of Davido and Wizkid

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

“I don’t think you’re funny” – Lady who recognized Zfancy blasts him after he…

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he…

2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of Representatives

Lady getting married in two weeks seeks advice over fiancée’s obsession with a…

Evangelist Katherine reveals why she wears a hijab despite being Christian

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More