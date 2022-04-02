Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he gave her for her mum’s ‘hospital bill’

A man is distraught after catching his fiancée at a nightclub with another man, spending the N500k he gave her for her mother’s hospital fees.

The man had been looking after the lady while he was in Turkey, according to sources.

When he arrived in Nigeria, she informed him that her mother was ill, and he sent her N500k to cover hospital expenses.

He also gave her his car to drive there; he tried contacting her after a few moments but she didn’t pick up. He decided to track down his car, only to discover it in a nightclub.

When she came out with another guy, he waited outside for her and confronted her.

