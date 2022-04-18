Man cries out after paying N45k in Enugu hotel only to see upside down TV screen in his room (Video)

A Nigerian guy has gone online to express his outrage after staying in a hotel in Enugu that charges N45,000 per night and made an unexpected and disturbing discovery.

The man stated that he spent N45k for a night in one of the hotel rooms, but when he turned on the television, the screen was upside down.

He recorded the TV screen as proof and posted it on social media, expressing his surprise at the type of accommodation he was provided for the price he paid.

On the Plasma TV, a movie was playing, but he couldn’t view it because the characters were vertically inverted and the full screen wasn’t completely covered.

