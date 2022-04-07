TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

Man cries out as family condemns his relationship with commercial s*x worker who sponsored his education

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man in love has cried out for advice after his family and friends condemned his relationship with a commercial s*x worker.

Sharing his ordeal, he revealed that his parents died in an autocrash during his University education, and afterwards, he met a commercial s*x worker and she financed the rest of his education.

She also processed and funded his visa abroad where he made enough money to pay her back for her kindness.

READ ALSO

“Yes I’m a lesbian and so what?” –…

Lady dumped by her fiance after he discovered that she slept…

However, his decision to marry the lady did not sit well with his friends and family who know her history.

Read the full narration below,

“My girlfriend is a night worker. Before she became my girl, she was just a friend who helped me out with my school fees, rent and feeding when I was broke and almost dropping out after I lost my parents in a car crash while I was still in university.

My other siblings dropped out except me and the reason I didn’t drop out was through the help of my friend now girlfriend. She didn’t have any intention of dating me because she knows I know what she does and how she gets her money.

After my graduation, I traveled out of the country for greener pastures and she helped in the process, financially too. God blessed me then I put my siblings back in school.

I’ve been in several relationship but my heart is always with her. Although I take care of her, changed her car and even bought a land for her which I intend building a house for just to appreciate her but it seems I was falling in love.

I told her my intentions which she agreed and then we kicked things off which has been good until I proposed her. My family members and friends that know what she does washed their hands and said I cannot marry a night worker.

Now I am asking, what is wrong with a night worker? If this night worker helps you, won’t you receive the help? But no we must always judge.

They said she will continue when we get married since it’s already in her blood, are you the one that put it in her blood? Even if she doesn’t stop it, and so what? I don’t think there’s anything wrong marrying a night worker or a retired one.

The country is hard already but same people in this country are still the ones judging people that are trying to earn a living. Are they not better than armed robbers and 419?

Ceetee what’s your take on marrying a prostitute? Pls don’t judge without a reason. Pls kindly post.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

“Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor Frederick Leonard…

Manager of Viral Chicken republic dancers, reveals what he noticed about the…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

We don’t want money, FG knows our demands – Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors…

“Yes I’m a lesbian and so what?” – Nkechi Blessing…

How Julius Agwu’s wife allegedly abandoned him on sick bed and moved on with…

Nigerians react as Isreal DMW’s fiancee discloses money Davido sent her for…

Man cries out as family condemns his relationship with commercial s*x worker who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More