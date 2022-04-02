Man cries out as he ends up single after playing April Fool’s ‘breakup’ prank on girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man is in excruciating pain after pranking his fiancée on April Fool’s Day and getting an unexpected reaction.

The man pretended to split up with his girlfriend, telling her that their relationship was stagnating and that it would be better if they parted ways.
He was taken aback by the lady’s lack of interest in helping him; he expected her to cry or beg him to stay, but she didn’t.

The lady went on to add that it would be great if they just become friends.

Below is a screenshot of their conversation:

Some social media users argue that the lady never loved the guy and what he did only made it easier for her to end things.

See reactions from social media users;

