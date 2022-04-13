TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames, 30 minutes after showing it off (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Muhammad Cluster on Facebook, has cried out after his wife’s new car went up in flames.

According to his narration on Facebook, the car got burnt barely 30 minutes after they flaunted the car on social media.

According to Muhammad, they were on their way out of a fuel station when the car suddenly went up in flames.

READ ALSO

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly…

Cute Abiola’s marriage allegedly at the verge of collapsing…

Speaking further about the incident, Muhammad lamented that his enemies could not wait till 24 hours before striking. He however thanked God that no life was lost.

“30 minutes after I posted my wife new car on our way out from a fuel station the same car got totally burnt na wa for this enemies sha o they couldn’t even wait for it to be 24hrs but thank God for life it’s well”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I have six sugar daddies who pay me salary every month – 24-year-old lady brags

Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames, 30 minutes after…

Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her…

Reactions as leaked video of married comedian, Cute Abiola and alleged side-chic…

Lady seeks advice after sleeping with boyfriend’s cousin

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it anymore –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More