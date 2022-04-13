Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames, 30 minutes after showing it off (Video)

A man identified as Muhammad Cluster on Facebook, has cried out after his wife’s new car went up in flames.

According to his narration on Facebook, the car got burnt barely 30 minutes after they flaunted the car on social media.

According to Muhammad, they were on their way out of a fuel station when the car suddenly went up in flames.

Speaking further about the incident, Muhammad lamented that his enemies could not wait till 24 hours before striking. He however thanked God that no life was lost.

“30 minutes after I posted my wife new car on our way out from a fuel station the same car got totally burnt na wa for this enemies sha o they couldn’t even wait for it to be 24hrs but thank God for life it’s well”, he wrote.