Man cries out as lady takes his picture to church after ‘mistakenly’ promising her marriage

A troubled young guy begs for assistance in separating himself from a lady he had promised marriage to and who took his photo to church.

According to @Alinwakingsley on Twitter, he once made advances to a lady with the promise of putting a ring on her finger at the next Easter celebration.

Fortunately for him, the lady has been taking his picture to church to pray for the sealing of their relationship.

“Please you people should help me and tell this girl to stop carrying my picture to church for pastor to pray for me to marry her because I mistakenly said I will in Easter. I think we all know that when you go to market, not all the goods you price there you end up buying 🤕,” he wrote in a tweet.