Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has cried out on social media after his wife abandoned him and their sickler daughter, and travelled abroad with her boyfriend.

Sharing his sad ordeal, the heartbroken man said,

“Sorry to disturb you. I’m 27, marry a girl 29. First she lied that she’s AA because I told her I’m AS.

My father wanted me to marry early because I’m the only child but he died after my traditional wedding.

Our babygirl is sickle cell. I ask how come. She said she doesn’t want to lose me and she lied.

My wife is a graduate while I’m not. I stopped at Primary 6 before learning trade. My wife said we should travel abroad so I brought buyers to buy my land N13million.

I put it in her account to runs the visa while I do my business.

She showed me international passport and said she’s going for interview for all of us. My wife leave her phone and ran away not knowing that she travel outside with her boyfriend and leave my baby sickler for me. I was looking for my wife thinking she was kidnapped.

My N13million gone. I sold everything in my business. I’m now managing with my SS angel. Now she’s saying she dash me the baby. No mama, no papa. Only me in this world. She promised to be my everything in this world”.

