Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him from US goes missing in NIPOST office

After being told by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) that an iPhone 13 Pro-max that was shipped to him from the United States was missing, a Nigerian man took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction.
While the parcel was declared by EMS America, NIPOST officials provided him a note written by a Nigerian EMS official alleging that his parcel arrived torn, according to @Ezevictorr.
He wrote;
This country is going down the slope fast. After waiting over two weeks for an international parcel sent by my wife since the 16th of march to arrive, I got a call from Nipost/EMS yesterday asking me to come pick it up. On getting to Nipost office here in Asaba was told that there was a discrepancy on one of my parcels and I was given a letter handwritten by an Ems Nigeria official claiming that my parcel arrived torn and that the iPhone 13 pro max which was declared by EMS America to be in the box wasn’t found in it .
I don’t know even know how to process this whole thing or even where to begin pursuing this case. Attached to this thread is the letter , the receipt declaring my phone stolen, and EMS America label declaring that one phone was put in the box.
Please guys help me retweet until it gets to the right channel cos I don’t even know what to do at this point.
