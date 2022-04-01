TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s…

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him from US goes missing in NIPOST office

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After being told by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) that an iPhone 13 Pro-max that was shipped to him from the United States was missing, a Nigerian man took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction.

While the parcel was declared by EMS America, NIPOST officials provided him a note written by a Nigerian EMS official alleging that his parcel arrived torn, according to @Ezevictorr.

He wrote;

READ ALSO

Man narrates experience after sleeping with a witch

Man shares terms and conditions received from debtor owing…

This country is going down the slope fast. After waiting over two weeks for an international parcel sent by my wife since the 16th of march to arrive, I got a call from Nipost/EMS yesterday asking me to come pick it up. On getting to Nipost office here in Asaba was told that there was a discrepancy on one of my parcels and I was given a letter handwritten by an Ems Nigeria official claiming that my parcel arrived torn and that the iPhone 13 pro max which was declared by EMS America to be in the box wasn’t found in it .

I don’t know even know how to process this whole thing or even where to begin pursuing this case. Attached to this thread is the letter , the receipt declaring my phone stolen, and EMS America label declaring that one phone was put in the box.

Please guys help me retweet until it gets to the right channel cos I don’t even know what to do at this point.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

“She introduced me to drugs and turned me into her slave” – Annie Idibia’s…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover with 6 kids, 5 baby mamas exposed

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him from US goes missing…

Ultimate love star, Kachi finds love again, proposes to mystery lover

“Soji and I are still happily married” — Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law makes…

“Go collect back your money from the hair man” – Mompha’s new looks days after…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

Nigerian father rages after finding out that his daughter blocked him from…

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke mourns

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More