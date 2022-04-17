Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

Suel Ambrose, a young seminarian at Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, died recently while performing in a ‘Passion of Christ’ drama on campus.
According to reports, the 25-year-old Benue State native died while performing in the role of Peter.
The ‘Passion of Christ’ is a Christian drama that depicts the events leading up to and including Jesus’ crucifixion in celebration for Easter.
According to one of the students, Mavis, who spoke with Cable News, the young man slumped and died in action.
Mavis said:
“He was playing the role of the biblical Peter in the dream and that process when Peter cut the ear of one of the soldiers and Jesus fixed the ear and ask Peter to let them do their wish. You know how passionate the play is,
So when the soldiers chase the disciples to drive them away from Jesus, the young man fell on the floor and started bleeding.
We took him to our school hospital, and the doctors did their best, but he was not responding to treatment. We took him to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, where he was pronounced dead.”
