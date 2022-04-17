Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

Suel Ambrose, a young seminarian at Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, died recently while performing in a ‘Passion of Christ’ drama on campus.

According to reports, the 25-year-old Benue State native died while performing in the role of Peter.

The ‘Passion of Christ’ is a Christian drama that depicts the events leading up to and including Jesus’ crucifixion in celebration for Easter.

According to one of the students, Mavis, who spoke with Cable News, the young man slumped and died in action.

Mavis said: