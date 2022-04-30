Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

Muazu Garba, a 40-year-old-man, died on Thursday at Jirgiya Quarters, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Reports gathered that Garba lost his life when he failed in an attempt to recover his mobile phone that fell into a pit toilet.

Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesman for the state Fire Service, who confirmed the incident explained,

“On Thursday, April 28, 2022, our formation received an emergency call from one Abbas Abubakar, who reported the incident at Jigirya Nassarawa Local Government Area.”

He further explained that when their men arrived at the scene, they found that a man of about 40 years of age, Mu’azu Garba, from Katsina State, entered inside a soakaway with the intention to retrieve his cell phone.

He added that in the process, the victim was reportedly trapped, and subsequently rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

The state Fire Service spokesman said already, that they have handed over the remains of the victim to the ward head of Jigirya, Nuhu Adamu while attributing the cause of the death was to a failed attempt to retrieve his cell phone from a soakaway.