Man escapes death as huge billboard falls on tricycle in Lagos (video)

A man narrowly averted death after a massive billboard crashed on top of a commercial tricycle known as Keke Napep in Lagos’s Ikeja neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday, April 6, along Kudirat Abiola Way, just before the Oluyole bus stop in Oregun.

The billboard was blocking both sides of the road, causing significant traffic. The billboard, however, has been dismantled by officials from the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA).

