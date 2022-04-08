Man in deep shock after breaking piggy bank to see his money has mysteriously turned to paper (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

The mysterious disappearance of the money he’d been saving in his piggy bank has left a Nigerian man perplexed.

When the young guy broke open the savings box, he discovered that the majority of the money inside had turned to paper.

He laid out the papers on his bed, as well as a few lower denomination naira notes that were still inside the box, in a video posted on Instagram.

Some internet users who reacted to the video assumed the man was joking or lying.

Watch the video below;

See some reactions below;

itz_savage_100 wrote; This must be playing…

linqwa_; If this is real.. the person will suffer 600years……the one am saving right now u there not turn my money to paper😂if you don’t want to sha golo dey abuja🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️

eberelauraobi_; Stop buying piggy box from sellers instead go to carpenter and make yours simple.

xavi_zillion; Y’all think dis stuff is a joke??😢

slemzy_official; Ask the people living with you in the same house 😂

