TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

Man in disbelief as in-laws ask him to cook when he showed up to pay bride price

News
By Ezie Innocent

When a Kenyan man went to pay dowry, his in-laws forced him to do something unexpected, leaving him and his family speechless.

Nahashon revealed that his family traveled from Murang’a to Makueni to pay the bride price, only to find themselves being asked to help with the event’s cooking.

According to the suitor, their in-laws informed them that they would be required to prepare for themselves and other visitors, as is the Akamba tribe’s custom.

READ ALSO

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for…

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

In a chat with Kenyan news publisher, Tuko, the man said they went along with some items that had been requested of them by the in-laws.

According to Nahashon, he thought it was a joke when they told his family that they were supposed to cook the meals.

He said they eventually got to cooking though disappointed, adding that the in-laws only provided cooking pots.

The man said;

“After arriving in Makueni, we were immediately asked to start cooking for the event. We had to be shown where the firewood and the kitchen are, and we started cooking to our disappointment.

“I have never seen this before but we ate together after we finished cooking and the ceremony was successful”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

Lagos girls accused of sl**ping with dogs for ₦1.5 million

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

Why singer Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven – Pastor…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man in disbelief as in-laws ask him to cook when he showed up to pay bride price

We are portrayed in movie as husband snatchers- Juliet Ibrahim speaks on being…

Burnaboy is a better Afrobeat artist than Jay-Z as a rapper – Actor Tayo…

“Sl**ping with dogs for money is disgusting”, Uriel Oputa cries out over recent…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

My family is my personal problem, focus on the country – Yul Edochie warns

Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More