Man in shock after reaching home and realising he bought iPhone 11 Android version (Video)

A young man was devastated after purchasing an iPhone 11 only to discover he had been duped.

He learned after turning on the phone that it was an Android phone he had purchased and brought home with him.

In an Instagram video, he may be seen inspecting the iPhone 11 Android version with a shocked expression on his face.

His brother could be heard in the background, saying; ”Omo see wahala ooo, na iPhone 11 my brother go buy but e dey see iTel so.”

Watch the video below;

In other news; Happie Boys, a gang of two ex-security personnel led by Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, have resumed classes in Cyprus.

The young men who became a viral sensation after being caught dancing on duty while wearing their security uniforms were awarded scholarships to complete their study alongside their manager, Caleb.