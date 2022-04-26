TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man in shock after reaching home and realising he bought iPhone 11 Android version (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man was devastated after purchasing an iPhone 11 only to discover he had been duped.

He learned after turning on the phone that it was an Android phone he had purchased and brought home with him.

In an Instagram video, he may be seen inspecting the iPhone 11 Android version with a shocked expression on his face.

READ ALSO

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he…

Man jubilates as his uncle welcomes a baby after 21 years of…

His brother could be heard in the background, saying; ”Omo see wahala ooo, na iPhone 11 my brother go buy but e dey see iTel so.”

Watch the video below;

In other news; Happie Boys, a gang of two ex-security personnel led by Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, have resumed classes in Cyprus.

The young men who became a viral sensation after being caught dancing on duty while wearing their security uniforms were awarded scholarships to complete their study alongside their manager, Caleb.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Singer Davido buys multi-million car for his alleged new girlfriend

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Davido captured on video enjoying boat ride with his alleged new girlfriend…

Man in shock after reaching home and realising he bought iPhone 11 Android…

Lady Reveals Why Hookup Girls End Up With Wealthy Men

Nengi shares chat with a follower who called her “ugly” to get her attention…

Ex-security officers, Happie Boys rock Agbada as they resume classes in Cyprus…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More