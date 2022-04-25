Man jubilates as his uncle welcomes a baby after 21 years of waiting

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a good news regarding a relative who recently became a parent.

Afam revealed via his Twitter account that his uncle welcomed a healthy baby boy after waiting for 21 years.

He praised God while also revealing that the baby was named after him (Afamefuna).

”My Uncle welcomed a bouncing baby boy after 21 years. Oh, guess what? He named him after me. God is great. ❤️✊🏿”, he wrote.

See his tweet:

Well-wishers trooped to his comment section to join in the celebration.

@princeraj_4; Miracle God, imagine the patience the both couples had. he’ll grow to be a great child nd his parent’s will see the reason why God bless them with him after two decades. God said “delay is not denial”!

@chimkamnayo; What God can not do does not exist, Omekwala ka osi emebu, God never wanted disappearance of his name on this Earth, congratulations to the family

@chinomnso3; Congrats to your uncle..

@chikwado_; Afamefula!!! Meaning my name shall not be lost!!! I can understand him.

@IsaacAmadi2; Congratulations 🎉🎉 and may he grow to make us all proud.

