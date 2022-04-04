Man melts hearts after giving small boys money to start school and stop working as labourers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

With his philanthropic deed toward two small children who work as laborers, a Nigerian man has won the hearts of many.

He went to the building site where they work and gave money to two bricklayers, telling them that they should enroll in school and stop working.

In a video shared on social media, he offered one of the boys N30,000 and told him to give it to his parents so they could enroll him in school.

He went further to state that he would make out time to personally visit their parents and ensure they discontinue the labourer work and resume school.

The man issued the same order to the other boy, who disclosed his age to be sixteen. He went on to say that he would give them more money so they could feed themselves.

Watch the video below;

