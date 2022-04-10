Man moves out of his home after catching his wife of 30 years cheating with her high school boyfriend

After learning that his wife was in love with her high school classmate, a guy with the Twitter handle @Baron889 described how he packed his belongings and left his home.

The worried guy explained that he had moved out and found an apartment outside, where his four children occasionally pay him visits.

The man bemoaned how he had wasted 30 years of his life with a ‘devil and frenemie,’ claiming that his wife confessed that she has been cheating on him since she was in secondary school.

Positing that marriage is a fraud, Baron wrote: