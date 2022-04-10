Man moves out of his home after catching his wife of 30 years cheating with her high school boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After learning that his wife was in love with her high school classmate, a guy with the Twitter handle @Baron889 described how he packed his belongings and left his home.

The worried guy explained that he had moved out and found an apartment outside, where his four children occasionally pay him visits.

The man bemoaned how he had wasted 30 years of his life with a ‘devil and frenemie,’ claiming that his wife confessed that she has been cheating on him since she was in secondary school.

Positing that marriage is a fraud, Baron wrote:

“I have the same experience, am going through a lot right now after 30 years of marriage nd four kids, found out the woman I loved nd still love was madly in love with another man.

“I left home for her nd rented a room for myself now, my kids still come to see me everyday at my Office for their upkeep money. Am two years out frm my home she has married the same man I caught her with, she claimed she has been with the guy since secondary days till now. Means I just wasted 30 years of my life with a devil nd Frenemie. Marriage is a fraud.

