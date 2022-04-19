Man narrates how yahoo boy squandered N9m without giving one kobo to his mum who sells akara

A Nigerian Twitter user recently posted a story of an internet scammer dubbed as Yahoo Boy who mismanaged ill-gotten cash.

He revealed that the internet scammer received N9 million from one of his victims and spent it all in a month without even assisting his mother.

Within a month, the young child allegedly wasted the money in a hotel while neglecting his mother, who sells akara.

Twitter user @greatmvn shared;