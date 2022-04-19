Man narrates how yahoo boy squandered N9m without giving one kobo to his mum who sells akara

A Nigerian Twitter user recently posted a story of an internet scammer dubbed as Yahoo Boy who mismanaged ill-gotten cash.
He revealed that the internet scammer received N9 million from one of his victims and spent it all in a month without even assisting his mother.
Within a month, the young child allegedly wasted the money in a hotel while neglecting his mother, who sells akara.
Twitter user @greatmvn shared;
”I know a yahoo boy who cashed out 9 million naira, left his mother that sells akara to blow the money in one month in a hotel 🤦🏾♂️.
He didn’t give his mom nothing, he even begged his sister for N100 to pay transport to come back home, be like say dem do am from village. Yes, it’s not a legit hustle but how can you fumble a come up like that”.
