A young man has recounted his experience during a vacation at a resort in Ilashe where he engaged in a truth or dare game with strangers.

The Twitter user identified as @Nigeriangod narrated how he booked a vacation spot to clear his mind from a general life crisis only to walk into a traumatic circumstance.

According to the user, he met other tourists at the resort where he participated in a truth or dare game which he regretted ever joining.

“Last year I went to ilashe resort to spend time with myself cos i was going through a lot, while alone there I meet some fun seekers too that came to holiday like me.

Then they were having this truth or dare game but before you partake you must spit in a bowl before entering the Zone for the truth or dare games, then the game started all manner of erotic games were played for close to 1hr the bottle never rolled to my side but when it finally did, I was told to pick a guy and suck his D for 30sec, ha me suck D ke, I told them can’t do it and guess wat, I was told to drink from the bowl that has all our saliva in it.

Omo I did not think twice before drinking the salivas of over 20 people at the beach house and washed it down with some scotch. Crazy scenery back then.”