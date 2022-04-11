Man proposes to his girlfriend in the middle of busy Ibadan traffic (Video)

In a completely unconventional approach, a young Nigerian man has asked his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

In the middle of a busy traffic in Ibadan, Oyo state, the loverboy simply known as Big Johnny stunned his wife with a proposal.

The couple was crossing the road on foot when the man, who appeared to have planned with someone to record, held his lady back and went on one knee, as shown in a video he shared on Instagram.

She requested him to get up, believing it was a joke, until he presented her with a ring and proposed. They sealed it with a warm hug after the lady accepted his proposal.

All the while this was happening, motorists who were in traffic watched the man act something out of a Bollywood movie for them.

