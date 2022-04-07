Man seeks advice as girlfriend of two years says she won’t share bills with him if they get married

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has resorted to social media to seek advise about a lady with whom he is in a relationship and plans to marry.

He disclosed that he has been dating his partner for two years and has decided to take their relationship to the next level, which is marriage.

The man considered proposing, but then asked a vital question about how they would share responsibilities and bills if they married.

In her statement, the girlfriend stated that her friends do not split bills with their boyfriends, therefore she would not do so too.

Read his write-up:

In other news; The kidnappers of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have said that their intention is not to extort money from the Federal Government.

