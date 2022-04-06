Man shares experience after advising lady to quit her toxic relationship

A man identified as Oso Yinka has narrated how he got itno trouble after advising his female friend to exit her toxic relationship.

According to Yinka, he spent hours of phone calls talking to the lady and encouraging her to leave a relationship which she claimed was very toxic.

However, days after the advice, she called him to inform him that they have gotten back together and her boyfriend wanted to speak to him.

In his words,

“I once advised a female friend to exit a toxic relationship after so much drama. The process took us weeks and several hours of phone calls to help her heal.

One day she called me on video call and said “Yinka, Tunji apologized. He wants to speak to you”…😭 i wan craze.”