Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Pooja, a Nigerian guy, has shared his story with a corps member who has requested for assistance.

Pooja claims that the corps member sent him a DM for assistance, and he was able to assist the corper.

Days later, the corper wrote a message asking for his account number so he could pay back the money, which Pooja wasn’t comfortable with.

Read tweet below,

“A guy was going for NYSC, he entered my DM and asked that I raise him with some money to buy stuff to take to camp. I struggled to send him N15K cos he showed all his documents as evidence.

Today, he said he got his first alawee & wants to repay me. I sent my acc details. He sent the money & I went back to his account details in my DM & sent it back with DASH as the remarks.

I was very touched & I hope he will enjoy his NYSC. Good mind ❤️🙏”

 

