Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he does, she’s come crawling back to him

He explained that things eventually worked out for him, and the lady noticed that he was doing well and chose to crawl back to him… Meanwhile, he has prepared a devilish plan for her.

I don’t like hurting women but I’m definitely gonna break this one’s heart so bad that she’ll quit being a hungry girl in her life. So I met this girl about 5 years ago, when I was really still struggling in life. I liked her and she liked me too but she doesn’t wanna date me because I was really broke, she didn’t put it that way then but with what happened recently it became evident that she rejected me then coz I was broke. Back I was her best friend, we vibed and spent a lot of time together, at some point I asked her out but she turned me down giving me different excuses, the major excuse being that she isn’t ready for any relationship at that point, she even asked us to both wait for six months and see what happens between us…like some we could date after studying each other for 6 months kinda shit.

