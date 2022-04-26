TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he does, she’s come crawling back to him

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man took to Twitter to discuss a diabolical plan he has for a lady who rejected him while he wasn’t financially secure, but now that he is, she’s crawling back to him.

The said man revealed how the girl rejected him five years ago and went on to date a guy who was considerably richer than he was at the time and was constantly showering the lady with presents, but they broke up two years later.

He explained that things eventually worked out for him, and the lady noticed that he was doing well and chose to crawl back to him… Meanwhile, he has prepared a devilish plan for her.

READ ALSO

Lady pounces on boyfriend’s side chic, leaves her with…

Man jubilates as his uncle welcomes a baby after 21 years of…

Read what he shared on his page,

I don’t like hurting women but I’m definitely gonna break this one’s heart so bad that she’ll quit being a hungry girl in her life.

So I met this girl about 5 years ago, when I was really still struggling in life. I liked her and she liked me too but she doesn’t wanna date me because I was really broke, she didn’t put it that way then but with what happened recently it became evident that she rejected me then coz I was broke. Back I was her best friend, we vibed and spent a lot of time together, at some point I asked her out but she turned me down giving me different excuses, the major excuse being that she isn’t ready for any relationship at that point, she even asked us to both wait for six months and see what happens between us…like some we could date after studying each other for 6 months kinda shit.

Continue reading,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Woman takes husband’s CV, applies for jobs on his behalf until UK company calls…

Lady accuses her ex-husband of being gay and cancelling their marriage only 12…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike expresses love for Tacha

I want rich enemies – Tonto Dikeh says as she narrates how stingy her enemies…

Lady pounces on boyfriend’s side chic, leaves her with swollen lip after…

Video: Loyal dog refuses to abandon owner who ran mad, visits and plays with her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More