Man shares how his mum who was committed christian died from staying in abusive marriage with his father, an elder

Abel, a Nigerian guy, told the story of how his mother died as a result of an abusive marriage on the bird app.

According to @abelpeter, his father was elected as an elder in the church by church council members, and on that fateful day, he complained to his pastor about his father’s conduct, resulting in his mother’s hospitalization.

Moving on with his story, he described how his mother had been abused by his father on numerous occasions, but how the pastor and his wife were always encouraging her with bible quotes to endure the unbearable.

The most popular passages his pastor and his wife presented to his mother to strengthen her were Psalm 90 and Psalm 40.

While officiating the new wedding, the pastor told his dad;