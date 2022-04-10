TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Man shares how his mum who was committed christian died from staying in abusive marriage with his father, an elder

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Abel, a Nigerian guy, told the story of how his mother died as a result of an abusive marriage on the bird app.

According to @abelpeter, his father was elected as an elder in the church by church council members, and on that fateful day, he complained to his pastor about his father’s conduct, resulting in his mother’s hospitalization.

Moving on with his story, he described how his mother had been abused by his father on numerous occasions, but how the pastor and his wife were always encouraging her with bible quotes to endure the unbearable.

READ ALSO

Man cries out for advice over disrespect from girlfriend…

Man heartbroken over wife’s wayward lifestyle after helping…

The most popular passages his pastor and his wife presented to his mother to strengthen her were Psalm 90 and Psalm 40.

While officiating the new wedding, the pastor told his dad;

Behold old things have passed away… life must go on….

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares how his mum who was committed christian died from staying in abusive…

Alex Unusual gets into heated argument with policeman who demanded to search her…

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

I’m not afraid of court, I have done many surgeries that turned me into a full…

Lady rants about a guy ghosting her after having nice dates only to find out he…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Nkechi Blessing publicly apologizes for deceiving Nigerians into believing she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More