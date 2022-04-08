Man shares priceless reaction on father’s face after gifting him a new phone (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

After replacing his old phone with a new one, a young man shares his delight at his father’s reaction.

The happy Dad

According to a Twitter user known only as @MRKESSIE, he took to the microblogging network to share his father’s wonderful reaction.

His dad’s old phone

As he received the present of appreciation, the father, who couldn’t contain his excitement, smiled from cheek to cheek.

“I Got my Dad a New Phone And his Reactions was Priceless
He will be going soon will miss him..🙏🏽,” he wrote while sharing the tweet.

Watch the video below …

In other news; Williams Uchemba gushes over his daughter, who is two months old today, the day after his wife’s birthday.

The child actor had resorted to Instagram the day before to wish his beautiful wife a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

