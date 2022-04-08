Man shares priceless reaction on father’s face after gifting him a new phone (Video)

After replacing his old phone with a new one, a young man shares his delight at his father’s reaction.

According to a Twitter user known only as @MRKESSIE, he took to the microblogging network to share his father’s wonderful reaction.

As he received the present of appreciation, the father, who couldn’t contain his excitement, smiled from cheek to cheek.

“I Got my Dad a New Phone And his Reactions was Priceless

He will be going soon will miss him..🙏🏽,” he wrote while sharing the tweet.

