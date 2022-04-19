Man stops 15-year-old boy from lodging into hotel room with teenage girls (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video circulating on social media shows a man confronting a 15-year-old boy who attempted to book a hotel room with two teenage girls.

This comes amid the current outcry over the leaked video of some Chrisland School students.

The man was seen in the video grilling the child who refused to speak up.

When the girls who had come with the boy saw that their objective had been disrupted, they began to walk away fast, ignoring requests from the videographer who demanded to know what they were planning to do.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Kemi Olunloyo has informed the public that a more disturbing video of the Chrisland pupils will soon be made public….Read more here

