Man thanks Davido for giving Mr Ibu N10 million for treatment, calls out Wizkid, Burna for not showing support [Video]

When Nollywood veteran John Okafor aka Mr Ibu was ill, a man claimed that Nigerian music artist David Adeleke aka Davido supported him.

He said in a video circulating online that the DMW boss donated the movie star N10 million for his treatment weeks ago.

Mr. Ibu was shown appearing malnourished in several viral videos after falling unwell a few weeks ago.

Well, he’s recovered now, and Davido is alleged to have donated him a large portion of the money he needed for his treatment.

The person who made the claim also chastised Burna Boy and Wizkid for failing to help the actor when he was suffering from major health problems.

He also added that Davido offered to gift Mr Ibu N25 million when he fully recovers.