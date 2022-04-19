Man whose wife was in premature labour, receives N5k after offering to share his last N1,000 with a stranger (video)

Many social media users’ hearts were warmed after a video depicting a man’s compassion and charity in the face of tragedy was shared online.

Ositapopcorn, a content creator, took to the streets to conduct a social experiment in which he solicited random strangers to buy fuel for him because he had forgotten his wallet at home.

He went to a gas station and addressed a man who merely identified himself as Kolade, explaining his situation to him.

Without hesitation, the man said that he only had N1,000 on him and offered to share it with him. In the same breath, he divulged that his wife was in the hospital for premature labor and that he was in need of N15,000 for her hospital bill.

Ositapopcorn then disclosed that he didn’t really need the N1,000 and was only conducting a social media experiment to see if people would help him. He then gave the man N5,000 cash as a reward for his kindness.

The man who seemed troubled by his wife’s medical condition, was awash with gratitude and almost prostrated to thank the young man for the money.

