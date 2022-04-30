Marriage doesn’t make you complete, many of you are married and still empty – Blessing Okoro

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, a popular relationship and marriage consultant, believes that marriage does not make women complete.

Blessing expressed this on her Instagram page, stating that many individuals are married but still have empty homes.

The founder of Makeup or Breakup, on the other hand, believes that marriage is lovely, but that real marriage begins with friendship.

In her words;

”Fine gal …..

Marriage don’t make you complete a lot of you are married and still empty ….

Many of your frustrations stated after marriage.

Marriage is beautiful but stop lying to them.

Build friendship marriage is just a big title , friendship is the real marriage…”

In other news; Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a billionaire heiress and musician, has reacted after a curious fan inquired about her relationship status.

