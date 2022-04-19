TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man stay single” – Journalist Sadiq

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian journalist and human right activist, Comrade Lanre Sadiq, has advised ladies to stay single if they cannot respect a man.

Taking to Facebook, Sadiq opined that marriage is not meant for every woman and any woman who feels too proud and pompous to respect a man, should not bother getting married.

READ ALSO

“I left my marriage because my wife assaulted me” — Muslim…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother finally breaks…

According to him, the way a woman behaves towards her husband is a direction reflection of how her mother treats her father at home while she was with them.

He wrote,

“MARRIAGE is not for every woman. If u are too Big to Respect a Man stay single. Your manner towards ur husband says much about how your mother treat your father. Marriage is only for well trained women.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from…

“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

“I left my marriage because my wife assaulted me” — Muslim man shares story

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in…

Man shares fake designer shoes he got delivered to him after paying N115k

“My angel from above” – Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More