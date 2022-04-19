“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man stay single” – Journalist Sadiq

Nigerian journalist and human right activist, Comrade Lanre Sadiq, has advised ladies to stay single if they cannot respect a man.

Taking to Facebook, Sadiq opined that marriage is not meant for every woman and any woman who feels too proud and pompous to respect a man, should not bother getting married.

According to him, the way a woman behaves towards her husband is a direction reflection of how her mother treats her father at home while she was with them.

He wrote,

“MARRIAGE is not for every woman. If u are too Big to Respect a Man stay single. Your manner towards ur husband says much about how your mother treat your father. Marriage is only for well trained women.”