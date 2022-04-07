TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Married man cries for way out amidst blackmail from sister-in-law whom he slept with ‘out of curiosity’

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Embattled man confined within his roof with his sister-in-law, who blackmails him at every opportunity after they slept together.

The young man, who told his experience anonymously through a relationship counsellor, emphasized on one aspect of his wife that he admires the most.

To his amazement, his wife’s sister expressly offered the same when on vacation with them, which marked the beginning of his downfall.

Read the full story below ;

“I’m a married man with a kid. I love my wife and we are compatible when it comes to s-x. I’m a fan of big cli–ris. I like giving my wife head because of her big cl-t and I enjoy it a lot.

My wife is 24years and I’m 32years. My wife’s immediate elder sister is still single. She came to spend time with us cos she’s on one month leave. I was in my office when she entered, locked the door and the next thing she told me was that she has big cl-**** Bigger than my wife’s own.

She asked me if I care to see. Out of curiosity, I agreed, the next thing, I found myself playing with it. Her cl-ttt-ris is truly big and I love it.

When I entered her from back, her v jay was warm and tight. She was just shouting, “fccck me the way you fccck my sister”. Sister, I’m confused her, could it be that my wife is telling her sister about our lovemaking. How did she know I love big cliLris? And why was she telling me to fccck her d way fccck my wife.

Now, my sister in law is blackmailing me. Any slightest opportunity, she will go for my dccck and ask me to fccck her. If I refused, she will threaten to tell her sister.

I want to stop. I’m so ashamed of my self. My wife should not hear about this cos I know she can’t condone cheating. How do I free myself from this mess. Please post anonymous.”

