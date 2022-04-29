Mc Oluomo’s daughter Ayinke exposed as the side chick of DJ Enimoney and reason for his wife’s prayer (Details)

Daughter of MC Oluomo, Ayinka has been exposed as the side chick of Olamide’s brother DJ Emoney and the reason for her cryptic post about suffering.

DJ Enimoney’s wife posted a cryptic message asking why her children have to suffer the way they do, saying that if you think you’ve prayed enough and haven’t received an answer, pray again. The reason for that post has now been revealed.

According to an alleged friend of Iwalewa, DJ Enomoney’s wife, she has suffered greatly at the hands of DJ Enomoney, who beats her in front of their children whenever she expresses concerns about his adultery and has even sent her and their children packing because of this girl.

She added that DJ Enimoney’s wife is suffering from an ailment that she’s supposed to be operated on but because of what her husband is doing, her blood pressure keeps rising and that is preventing her from being operated on.

Speaking about confronting the daughter of MC Oluomo, the friend of DJ Enimoney’s wife said she got snubbed by the girl since the husband has been supporting her and disrespecting his wife by having an affair with another lady.

screenshot below;