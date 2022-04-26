Mercy Aigbe reveals what she will do to girls planning to snatch her husband from her (video)

Mercy Aigbe was reported to have left her husband Alhaji’s house with the arrival of his first wife, but she has disproved such allegations, claiming that she is still in her husband’s house and has now shared a video of what she will do to those girls who want to be sidekicks.

Mercy Aigbe, who is part of a Tik Tok trend, posted a video saying that when she eventually catches those girls saying her husband Alhaji is entering their eyes, she’s going to shoot/beat them until she’s bribed or they’ll collect from her.

Mercy Aigbe might just be having fun but also sending a message across as this makes us understand that she won’t take it lightly with any girl she catches as her husband’s lover or any lady that will be all over her husband.

Could this be her way of protecting her marriage or she just wants to give us something to talk about since most people are so much interested in what happens with her marriage to Alhaji now that the first wife is back?

video below;