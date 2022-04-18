Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s ex-wife, Funsho breaks silence days after report about actress’ crashed marriage emerged
Mercy Aigbe’s ex-wife, Asiwaju Funsho Couture, has just thrown some shade at the actress.
Funsho, who had accused Mercy Aigbe of snatching her husband, Kazim Adeoti, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page.
This comes only days after rumours that the actress had been ejected from her house by her spouse circulated, which she quickly debunked, saying;
“It’s a BIG lie jare, It’s not only pack out is pack in, wo Tosin, everyone can believe whatever they want to believe, I am busy chasing money. I tanda gidigba for my bubby’s house”.
The fact that she didn’t fight back, according to Funsho, doesn’t mean she’s weak; rather, it indicates she’s grown enough to realize that anger isn’t a solution to problems.
In her words:
“Just because I don’t fight back doesn’t mean I’m weak. It means I’m mature enough to know that anger won’t solve anything. Facts”
See the post below:
