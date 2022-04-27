Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she buries her father in Imo State (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, a reality TV personality, has been crying as his late father, Nda Akus, is laid to rest in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

Today, April 27, 2022, in the deceased’s hometown in Imo State, a proper funeral was organized.

Mercy was seen crying and in distress on a video from the event, and her relatives and friends consoled her.

The burial comes after her announcement on Friday, April 1, 2022, informing her followers of her father’s death.

She had shown her grief over the passing by posting a photo of a dark image with a candle.

“I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”, she wrote.

Watch A Short Clip From The Burial Below

