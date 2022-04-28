TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

Mercy Eke lambasted for robbing fans of pity votes despite being from a wealthy family

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, a popular reality star, has come under fire from a social media user who accused her of defrauding viewers with a fake sympathy story.

This comes after the reality star’s father’s funeral, which provided people with a closer peek into her family.

Mercy Eke lied about coming from a poor family, according to a social media user known only as Chisom, as she reveals her family’s above-average status.

READ ALSO

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she buries her father in…

You always loved her more than Mercy – Reactions as…

The user wrote in a lengthy thread:

“Forget about Yul Edochie Jets talk about how Mercy Eke deceived us to vote for her to win #BBNaija.Tell me about “we are poor, my brothers couldn’t go to school,) sold fuel and corn” .

Go to her father’s compound and see d house she built before Bbnaija. Her village people in Egbu Owerri told me yesterday that she has been living large before Bbnaija even her mother had benz then.

So, where is being poor and the only source of income topic came from? Everybody voted for her be they had pity on her.

See her father’s burial, talk of the town.See people that attended from Owerri, “prominent people.”

So Mercy Eke, when and how were you poor ? You sold cold Zobo to us and we bought it. Liar! I was at the burial yesterday and people told me how rich you were before bbnaija.

Nigerians should learn how to vote right Stop voting out of pity,Bbnaija winners should be deserving not manipulating.

That was how White Money came with cooking scope. Next year Big Brother Naija, please don’t vote for pity.

Don’t be manipulated! Vote the person that deserve it . Mercy Eke has opened my eyes.”

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his…

Yul Edochie reacts after his wife slammed him and his second wife over their…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke lambasted for robbing fans of pity votes despite being from a wealthy…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Christabel Egbenya cries out after being dragged into Yul Edochie’s saga as…

20-year-old boy reportedly gifts girlfriend a Benz for her birthday (video)

I don’t mind being Yul Edochie’s third wife – Amanda Chisom spills

Yul Edochie reacts after his wife slammed him and his second wife over their…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More