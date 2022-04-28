Mercy Eke lambasted for robbing fans of pity votes despite being from a wealthy family

Mercy Eke, a popular reality star, has come under fire from a social media user who accused her of defrauding viewers with a fake sympathy story.
This comes after the reality star’s father’s funeral, which provided people with a closer peek into her family.
Mercy Eke lied about coming from a poor family, according to a social media user known only as Chisom, as she reveals her family’s above-average status.
The user wrote in a lengthy thread:
“Forget about Yul Edochie Jets talk about how Mercy Eke deceived us to vote for her to win #BBNaija.Tell me about “we are poor, my brothers couldn’t go to school,) sold fuel and corn” .
Go to her father’s compound and see d house she built before Bbnaija. Her village people in Egbu Owerri told me yesterday that she has been living large before Bbnaija even her mother had benz then.
So, where is being poor and the only source of income topic came from? Everybody voted for her be they had pity on her.
See her father’s burial, talk of the town.See people that attended from Owerri, “prominent people.”
So Mercy Eke, when and how were you poor ? You sold cold Zobo to us and we bought it. Liar! I was at the burial yesterday and people told me how rich you were before bbnaija.
Nigerians should learn how to vote right Stop voting out of pity,Bbnaija winners should be deserving not manipulating.
That was how White Money came with cooking scope. Next year Big Brother Naija, please don’t vote for pity.
Don’t be manipulated! Vote the person that deserve it . Mercy Eke has opened my eyes.”
