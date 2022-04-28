Mercy Eke lambasted for robbing fans of pity votes despite being from a wealthy family

Mercy Eke, a popular reality star, has come under fire from a social media user who accused her of defrauding viewers with a fake sympathy story.

This comes after the reality star’s father’s funeral, which provided people with a closer peek into her family.

Mercy Eke lied about coming from a poor family, according to a social media user known only as Chisom, as she reveals her family’s above-average status.

The user wrote in a lengthy thread: