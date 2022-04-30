Moment female fans threw their bras & panties on Burna Boy while performing at the Madison Square Garden (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

There have been various videos released in relation to the concert that Nigerian musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, held at Madison Square Garden.

These videos showed how successful the concert was, with female fans of Burna Boy throwing their bras and panties on him while he performed on stage in one of the many videos.

The video has gotten some social media reactions from people who don’t understand what’s going on. As the bras and panties landed on him on stage, Burna Boy picked them up and smiled as he continued his performance.

Watch the video below;

Some reactions the video got are;

rubies_clozet – Wahala for who no wear bra go this concert 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

verified_marlian1 – Burna boy made it braless last night😂

arhleemarh – Ehn Wetin he go use the bras do sef😂😂😂cause koyemi

hoodbaby4u – Make we wait till her boyfriend see this video 😂 nothing like justice for blessing 😂😂

opeyemifayokun – Na to open boutique remain for Burna

